Stafford litter pickers invited to restaurant after picking up 22kg of rubbish

Back row, Richard Foxall, Dawn Foxall. Front row, Deacon Foxall, John Foxall, Tim Sandy, manager of the Wimpy Restaurant at Milford.

Volunteers from Stafford Litter Heroes teamed up with others to clean up the Milford Common area and were later guests at a nearby restaurant.

They were guests at the Milford Wimpy Restaurant, owned and managed by Tim Sandy who from time-to-time helps to clean up the Milford area.

He said: "I decided that inviting Stafford Litter Heroes for a meal at Wimpy would be a great way of saying thank you.

"I think it is so important to let such dedicated volunteers know that their efforts are appreciated. I continue to be amazed at what they have all achieved and would urge everyone to help support them in their efforts."

Aside from their regular activities, the Stafford Litter Heroes volunteered at the Staffordshire Ironman event, helping out with the litter picking at the various refreshment stations around the town. They were also in action over the three days of the Stone Food and Drink Festival.

So far this year the volunteers have collected over three and a half tonnes of litter and rubbish, with the group currently keeping a running total of the weight of everything they collect. This can come from organised events, individuals or friends getting together and posting the results of their picking on the group’s Facebook page. The current total is then displayed on the group's ‘Littermeter’.

Rob Hawkins, from the group, said: "We started to weigh what we picked up a few years ago as a talking point to highlight the amount of litter that we find. It’s inspiring to know what our volunteers have accomplished and at the same time pretty shocking to know how much continues to be dropped."