Queen's Baton set for land and water as relay heads for Stafford and Stone

The baton will visit Stafford Castle as part of the relay

The relay will make its first steps into the county on July 19 when it travels from Lilleshall, in Shropshire, to Stafford on its journey from Ironbridge to Leek.

It will see 19 baton-bearers take to the roads of Stafford and Stone, as well as a canoe slalom journey in Stone's Westbridge Park.

The baton relay in Stafford will start with a trip into Stafford Castle before travelling down the A518 into the town for a celebration in Victoria Park before being taken by a vehicle to Stone.

There will be a celebration event at Victoria Park in Stafford during the day

In Stone, it will start at the leisure centre and make its way through the High Street before returning to the Stafford and Stone Canoe Club for a special kayak route along a slalom course.

Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge, cabinet member for leisure at Stafford Borough Council, said she was delighted the authority and their partners Freedom Leisure had been able to persuade the organising committee to allow the baton to be taken on the water.

“We wanted to do something different with the baton when it came to us," she said.

"And if you are going to take it to one of the most successful sporting clubs in the borough’s history, then it is obvious the baton needs to have a proper taste of where so many great paddlers have learnt and honed their trade - that is, on the water.

“And thank you to the canoe club for helping turn this wonderful opportunity into reality. A key focus for the Birmingham 2022 games is on youth, and the legacy it will bring, and we are really excited that the club’s junior paddlers will have a chance to join the baton on the water”

“These events are always very carefully regulated - for example regarding timings and what you can and cannot do - so I am grateful to our team for being able to secure this spot on the baton relay which is another highlight on its long and interesting journey.”

“I hope that people will be able to come out and cheer our baton-bearers on in Stafford and Stone. It is great that they have been nominated by the public because of what they do to make our communities better places to live.”