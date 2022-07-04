Notification Settings

Stafford Crematorium open day proves popular with 170 visitors attending

By Adam SmithStaffordPublished:

An open day at the crematorium in Stafford at the weekend proved popular with more than 170 people turning up.

Stafford Crematorium
Stafford Crematorium

Residents were able to find out what goes on behind the scenes at the Stafford Cemetery and Crematorium on Saturday.

More than 170 people attended the Stafford Borough Council run site on the town’s Tixall Road as the open day returned for the first time since 2019. The guided tours proved popular with visitors who were able to get a close-up view of the cremator and see a demonstration of how the process works.

Expert staff were available to talk about grave-digging, memorial safety, eco-friendly funerals - and there were calligraphy demonstrations.

Councillor Mark Winnington, cabinet member for environment, said: "It has been great to hear so much positive feedback from our visitors about the day. It may initially sound strange to be running an open day at a crematorium, but it gives people the opportunity to find out more about the service in a more relaxed atmosphere.

"And I am pleased residents found it interesting and informative and felt comfortable enough to ask our expert staff questions about the cremation process as well as the other services that we provide."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

