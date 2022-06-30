Rescue home's emotional appeal for funds to care for blind cat after five years as a stray

Debbie Brookes-Hemans with Honey

The cat, now named Honey, was found a few weeks ago on Crateford Lane, in Gailey, Stafford, after a resident called Kats Cradle, a rescue home based in Wolverhampton.

She has since been confirmed by a vet to be completely blind, particularly surprising considered she managed to survive as a stray for five years.

When she was first rescued, Honey was quite nervous, but has settled down and has now moved into a foster home.

Debbie Brookes-Hemans, who owns and runs the cat rescue, said: "She was in a very poor state and a lady who lived in the area was worried about it.

"I went over to have look and the cat was clearly elderly and very matted to the extent that the lady who reported her thought she had a growth.

"She had never been groomed, you couldn’t feel her body through her fur.

"The other issue was that she was totally blind.

"As I was trying to catch her she was bumping into things.

"I took her to a vets and they diagnosed her as blind and she also had very high blood pressure, which may be the cause of it."

"We managed to clip all the knots out of her coat, which took considerable time.

"Five years this poor little cat has been surviving by herself thanks to the neighbour feeding her.

"She is on medication now for her blood pressure, but unfortunately her sight will never return."

Another issue for Honey is a heart murmur, for which she requires a scan, and a sore mouth which needs some work.

Debbie added: "We have called her Honey and she is moving into a foster home where she will probably stay indefinitely.

"She also needs a heart scan as she has a murmur.

"We want to plead with the public for the funding to fund this and work on her mouth, which will likely cost £500.