Day out with a difference at crematorium in Stafford

Stafford Cemetery and Crematorium

Residents and visitors are invited to find out what goes on behind the scenes at the Stafford Cemetery and Crematorium on the town’s Tixall Road.

The Stafford Borough Council run open day is making a return for the first time since 2019 and takes place between 10am and 3pm on July 2.

A guided tour will include the chance to get up close to the cremator and a demonstration of how the process works. A horse drawn hearse will also be there on the day.

Expert staff will be available to talk about grave-digging, memorial safety, eco-friendly funerals - and there will be calligraphy demonstrations.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day from the onsite tea shop ‘Hearts & Flowers.’

Councillor Mark Winnington, cabinet member for environment, said: “We have been pleased with the feedback we have had from visitors to the crematorium following our previous open days.

"It gives people the opportunity to find out more about the service and dispel some misleading preconceptions and myths in more relaxed circumstances.

“We appreciate an open day at the crematorium may not be at the top of most people’s choice of day out - but I hope visitors will find it interesting and informative and take the chance to ask questions about the many services we provide without the emotional grief associated with losing a loved one.”

The council-run crematorium last held an open day in 2019 which attracted more than 200 visitors.