Best-kept village competition has new sponsor

The Staffordshire Best Kept Village Community competition has announced The Canalside Farm Shop, Plant Centre, and Cafe in Great Haywood, near Stafford, as a new sponsor, joining Lichfield-based Richard Winterton Auctioneers which also sponsors the evnet..

Geoff Barton, General Manager of Canalside said: “We were drawn to the Best Kept Village Community competition as, especially during the pandemic, we saw how important a sense of community was to people of all ages. Simply feeling a part of something and having a sense of belonging somewhere, really gave people a boost and sometimes even got them through the day.”