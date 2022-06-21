Best-kept village competition has new sponsor

The Staffordshire Best Kept Village Community competition has announced The Canalside Farm Shop, Plant Centre, and Cafe in Great Haywood, near Stafford, as a new sponsor, joining Lichfield-based Richard Winterton Auctioneers which also sponsors the evnet..
Geoff Barton, General Manager of Canalside said: “We were drawn to the Best Kept Village Community competition as, especially during the pandemic, we saw how important a sense of community was to people of all ages. Simply feeling a part of something and having a sense of belonging somewhere, really gave people a boost and sometimes even got them through the day.”
The event is organised by The Community Foundation For Staffordshire. Project manager Jo Cooper said villages were now in round two of the 2022 competition, and the entries for Community Spirit entries will be judged this month too.