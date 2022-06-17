No arrests made after charity box theft from Codsall soft play centre

CCTV footage of the incident

The incident took place at Jungle Boogie in Codsall in the early hours of the morning on May 17.

One man wearing a hood and mask broke into the centre by smashing through a window.

After breaking the window the man tried the door handle, but after that didn't work, he smashed more glass to allow him to climb through.

A charity which had been collecting for Birmingham Children's Hospital was also taken from the premises.

CCTV images of the incident showed a man wearing a hood and mask entering the premises.

A spokeswoman Staffordshire Police said: "We were called at 8.10am to a report of a burglary at premises on Church St, Codsall.

"A charity box and confectionary goods were taken.

"It is believed that the break-in took place at around 12.15am.