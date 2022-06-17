Notification Settings

No arrests made after charity box theft from Codsall soft play centre

By Nathan Rowe

No arrests have been made one month after burglars broke into a children's soft play centre and stole their charity box – along with a packet of crisps and a drink.

CCTV footage of the incident

The incident took place at Jungle Boogie in Codsall in the early hours of the morning on May 17.

One man wearing a hood and mask broke into the centre by smashing through a window.

After breaking the window the man tried the door handle, but after that didn't work, he smashed more glass to allow him to climb through.

A charity which had been collecting for Birmingham Children's Hospital was also taken from the premises.

CCTV images of the incident showed a man wearing a hood and mask entering the premises.

A spokeswoman Staffordshire Police said: "We were called at 8.10am to a report of a burglary at premises on Church St, Codsall.

"A charity box and confectionary goods were taken.

"It is believed that the break-in took place at around 12.15am.

"Any witnesses or anyone with any information can contact police quoting incident 162 of 17 May."









