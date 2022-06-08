Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Thousands of athletes to descend on Stafford this weekend as Ironman returns

By Thomas ParkesStaffordPublished: Comments

About 3,000 athletes will descend on Staffordshire as the Ironman 70.3 triathlon makes its full return to the county this weekend.

Hugh Bradshaw was the overall winner last year.
Hugh Bradshaw was the overall winner last year.

The event will be run at full capacity for the first time since 2019, with Covid-19 cancelling the 2020 event and leading to a smaller field last year.

And people and businesses are being reminded to be aware of the temporary road closures in place as the major event returns once more on June 12.

Athletes will undertake a 1.2-mile reservoir swim at Chasewater Country Park, a meandering 56-mile bike course through the heart of the Staffordshire countryside and Cannock Chase AONB, and a 13.1-mile run alongside the River Sow and into Stafford town centre.

Chasewater Country Park will be closed to vehicles on June 11 from 8am until 6pm and on June 12 from 4am until 10am. The bike route will start at Chasewater before heading north of Burntwood and Lichfield, through Kings Bromley and Yoxall and then head towards Draycott-in-the-Clay.

The route then turns west and south past Bagot’s Wood and Admaston towards Rugeley. Cyclists will turn onto Bower Lane, around roads on Cannock Chase and back before heading to Wolseley Bridge and into Stafford via Tixall.

Roads in Stafford affected include Tixall Road, Hatherton Street, Fairway, Riverway, Bridge Street, South Walls, Newport Road, Kingsway and Unicorn Way. Riverway will also be fully closed to traffic on Saturday June 11 from 8am until 6pm.

Spectator hotspots include Chasewater Country Park, Stafford town centre and Stafford Castle. There will be a free park and ride service for spectators from the New Beacon Sports and Fitness Club on the A518 Uttoxeter Road.

For full details on all road closures and spectator information, people should go to ironman.com/im70.3-staffordshire

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
What's On
Entertainment
Competitions
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News