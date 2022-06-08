Hugh Bradshaw was the overall winner last year.

The event will be run at full capacity for the first time since 2019, with Covid-19 cancelling the 2020 event and leading to a smaller field last year.

And people and businesses are being reminded to be aware of the temporary road closures in place as the major event returns once more on June 12.

Athletes will undertake a 1.2-mile reservoir swim at Chasewater Country Park, a meandering 56-mile bike course through the heart of the Staffordshire countryside and Cannock Chase AONB, and a 13.1-mile run alongside the River Sow and into Stafford town centre.

Chasewater Country Park will be closed to vehicles on June 11 from 8am until 6pm and on June 12 from 4am until 10am. The bike route will start at Chasewater before heading north of Burntwood and Lichfield, through Kings Bromley and Yoxall and then head towards Draycott-in-the-Clay.

The route then turns west and south past Bagot’s Wood and Admaston towards Rugeley. Cyclists will turn onto Bower Lane, around roads on Cannock Chase and back before heading to Wolseley Bridge and into Stafford via Tixall.

Roads in Stafford affected include Tixall Road, Hatherton Street, Fairway, Riverway, Bridge Street, South Walls, Newport Road, Kingsway and Unicorn Way. Riverway will also be fully closed to traffic on Saturday June 11 from 8am until 6pm.

Spectator hotspots include Chasewater Country Park, Stafford town centre and Stafford Castle. There will be a free park and ride service for spectators from the New Beacon Sports and Fitness Club on the A518 Uttoxeter Road.