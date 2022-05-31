Scouts to come together to say ‘thank you’ as part of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Stafford Scouts

Coronation chicken, corned beef and spam will be on the menu for Scouts from Stafford during a special camp on June 5 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Members of the 6th Stafford Scout Group will also be designing flags, creating bunting and florescent pebbles and having a ‘Scouts Haven’t Got Talent’ competition around the campfire.

Justin Williams, camp leader, said: "We do a group camp every year to allow different sections to get to know each other and this year we have themed it on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"Queen Elizabeth II is the patron of The Scouts, so we have special cause to celebrate the Jubilee, plus it is not going to happen again in our lifetime."

The first ever national Thank You Day was held last year for people to thank those in their community – and is now returning for a second year on Sunday, June 5 to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee.

The tradition started in 2021, and this year a record-breaking 15 million people are expected to take part.

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, which organised Thank You Day, said: "The past couple of years have been testing for all of us but with The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations there’s never been a better excuse for great big party, to say thank you to everyone who has helped us through.

"We’re getting together as friends, families, neighbours and communities, to raise a glass to The Queen for 70 years outstanding service and say a great big thank you to each other as well."