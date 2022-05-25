Stafford widow pens book about caring for husband who died of cancer

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 10/05/2022 Based on her experience Jo Goodwin-Worton from Stafford has written a book called âCaring for Cancer, the Real Journeyâ..

Joanne Goodwin-Worton life changed when her husband of 12 years Jay was diagnosed with stage four gastroesophageal cancer in 2018. He passed away in 2019 after a heartbreaking decline in health in which Joanne cared for him.

She said: "I began keeping a diary during my time as a carer and then I thought this could actually help a lot of people. You get a lot of books from the person who had cancer but rarely just from the carer.

"We go through so many emotions, and I wanted to share how I coped with the emotions and expectations surrounding bereavement and grief."

After Jay died the 43-year-old toiled day after day writing her book Caring for Cancer, the Real Journey which was published by Austin Macauley Books and is now available on Amazon and in Walmart in the US.

Joanne said: "I also gained a new outlook on my future by finding a way to create a ‘new normal’ despite my life changing. It is not all doom and gloom either, there are some funny parts, we used real black humour to get through some days and I wanted to include that aspect of our relationship as well.

"He asked me to help him with assisted suicide, which obviously I did not but I wanted to include the emotions that created in the book."

The book has proved popular in both the UK and America with readers getting in touch with Joanne to thank her for inspiring them.

She said: "The messages I get from people are just amazing, to know I've helped just one person means a lot but to have so many people get in touch is lovely."

Joanne had two children from a previous relationship and is now preparing to get married to Gareth.

She said: "I want to show it is ok to move on, but still grieve, I will always grieve but I have found an amazing man who is just right for me."

Joanne is now setting up Zoom meetings with carers to help them get through the ordeal of living a loved one diagnosed with cancer.