Big splash on M6 causes more traffic disruption as lorry sheds load of shampoo

The northbound carriageway of the M6 between Junctions 13 and 14. Photo: Google.

There were long delays on the M6 northbound between Junction 13 for Stafford and Junction 14 for Stone.

Highways West Midlands closed off three lanes as crews worked to clear the carriageway at around 3.19pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for Highways England tweeted: "3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the M6 northbound between J13 for Stafford and J14 for Stone due to a shed load of shampoo."

3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M6 northbound between J13 #Stafford and J14 #Stone due to a shed load of shampoo. pic.twitter.com/S4aPMJSpCO — National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) May 21, 2022

It comes after motorists heading north had endured 45-minute delays on the approach to Junction 10 at Walsall, where the M6 has been completely shut to allow a bridge to be demolished.