The collision, involving a blue Ford Fiesta, took place on the A34 Queensway in Stafford at 12.03pm.

A man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are now appealing for any information or dashcam footage.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a BASICS doctor were sent to the scene to the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, and two bystanders were treated for shock and discharged at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Crews arrived to find an elderly male pedestrian who had suffered critical injuries following a collision with a car.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"The driver of the car, a woman, and two bystanders were treated for the effects of shock and discharged at the scene."

Witnesses who may have seen the vehicle or pedestrian before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage are asked message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 292 of May 19.