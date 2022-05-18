Stafford councillor appointed to new climate change post

Councillor Jonathan Price

Council leader Patrick Farrington unveiled his new cabinet line-up at a meeting on Monday. The full council meeting was the first to be chaired by the borough’s new Mayor Phillip Leason, who took on the chain of office at a ceremony at the Gatehouse Theatre on Saturday.

The new deputy leader of the authority is Councillor Jeremy Pert. He succeeds Mike Smith who has held the post for several years.

Councillor Smith will continue in his role as cabinet member for resources however, and Councillor Pert remains in charge of the community portfolio.

Councillor Frances Beatty is once again responsible for economic development and planning, while Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge continues as cabinet member for leisure.

Councillor Mark Winnington has become the portfolio holder for environment. He takes over from Councillor Jonathan Price, who has been appointed the authority’s first cabinet member for climate change.

Councillor Farrington said: “I wish to thank all my cabinet members for their hard work for the last 12 months. No doubt that will continue moving forward.

“I would like to pay tribute to Mike Smith, who has been deputy leader throughout my time as leader of this authority. He often provides me with such sage advice and I wanted to thank him personally for his commitment and hard work.

“This year we are creating a completely new cabinet post which will rank as a full portfolio cabinet member. That will be the member for climate change.”

Speaking after the meeting Councillor Price said: “Ultimately it is about showing residents how committed we are to climate change and how important it is in the corporate plan for Stafford Borough Council. That green thread runs through everything we do at the council and that’s why it is so important there is someone on the cabinet who can focus on making sure we deliver our climate strategy.

“We have got a 2040 deadline (to become carbon neutral). I think we’re streets ahead of that, however we still have a lot of work to do.