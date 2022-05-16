Youngsters invited to audition for part in Return to the Forbidden Planet in Stafford

Return to the Forbidden Planet is coming to Stafford

Youngsters are being invited to the theatre on Sunday, May 22, for the chance to take part in a full-scale show on stage after working with a professional director.

The three-week programme runs from August 1 with rehearsals and stagecraft before two performances of the big show on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20.

No experience is necessary and full training, coaching and direction will be given.

Gatehouse marketing manager Keith Harrison said: "It’s a brilliant opportunity for young people who may have always wanted to try performing on a big stage.

"There’s no pressure and everyone has a great time. As well as learning about stagecraft, one of the key things is forming friendships and working as part of a team."

He added: "Most importantly though, it’s all about having fun. After all, this is the summer holidays and it’s a fantastic way of learning new skills, coming out of your shell or just trying something new.’

Organisers are looking for around 40 youngsters, aged 12-21 to take part and are especially on the hunt for anyone who plays an instrument.

The auditions will be from 10am-12.30pm on Sunday, May 22, (ages 12-15) and 1.30pm-4.00pm (ages 16-21).