New mayor takes chains of office in Stafford

Councillor Philip Leason

Councillor Philip Leason received the chains of office at the annual meeting of Stafford Borough Council on Saturday.

The ceremony returned to the town’s Gatehouse Theatre following an absence due to the pandemic.

In 2021 the traditional ‘mayor making’ was held virtually for the first time in its more than 400-year history.

Councillor Leason succeeded out-going mayor, Councillor Tony Nixon, for the 2022/23 civic year.

The new mayor is Stone born and bred and was awarded an MBE in 2016 for his services to the Royal Mail and community of Stone.

He is also a former magistrate of 36 years and well-known local historian.

Councillor Leason represents the St Michael’s and Stonefield Ward on the borough council and served as deputy mayor in 2011/12.

He will be raising money for Staffordshire Lowland Search and Rescue Team along with other charities during his mayoral year.

His wife Edith is the new mayoress.

Councillor Leason said he is looking forward to representing and promoting Stafford during his time as mayor.

Councillor Peter Jones, who represents the Eccleshall Ward, continues in the role of deputy mayor.