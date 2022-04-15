Oil pan to blame for kitchen blaze near Stafford

Baswich Lane

Now Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service is warning residents to avoid distractions cooking following the incident which happened at 11.45am on Wednesday.

No-one was hurt. the crews used breathing gear, a hose and a leather blanket to extinguish the flames. They left the scene at around 12.10pm.

The brigade said more than half of the incidents it attends is cooking related with distraction being the main cause of these fires.

Station Manager Jordan Money said: “It’s really important that when preparing for meal times we pay close attention to the food we are cooking and look when we cook otherwise the consequences could be fatal.

Fire engines

“Take any pans off the heat if you have to leave the room. If your pan does catch fire, do not remove or attempt to extinguish it.

“Don’t use a chip pan, use a thermostat controlled electric deep fat fryer instead.

“Don’t leave children alone in the kitchen whilst cooking with the hob or oven and remember to keep electrical leads away from water and keep electrical leads and cloths away from the hob.

“Take care if wearing loose clothing as it can easily catch fire particularly when using the hob.”