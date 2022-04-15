Hero delivery driver saves life of man stranded on floor at home for three days

Simon Gilbert, who works for Asda, found the man in need of help when delivering his shopping

Delivery driver Simon Gilbert, who works for Asda in Stafford, came to the rescue of the customer with mobility issues while he was out on a delivery.

Simon knocked at his door several times, but after getting no response, he heard a faint voice coming from inside the house.

He decided to open the unlocked door, only to find the customer on the floor and unable to get up.

The gentleman knew his Asda delivery was coming so had managed to drag himself through the flat to the door so he could unlock it, which took him almost two hours.

The 35-year-old, who has worked at the store for nearly two years, immediately called 999 for an ambulance before tending to the gentleman and turning the heating on to warm him up.

Simon said: "The customer, who was in his mid-50s, had some health issues and used a mobility scooter when outside.

"In the middle of the night he'd gone for something to eat and put the kettle on but, for some reason, it blew up and the shock of it made him fall backwards and hit his head on the sink.

"He lost consciousness and woke up at 11am the next day.

"Until I came along he'd been lying in the freezing cold for nearly three days.

"You could see his breath in the air.

"He was weak and aching and didn't have the physical strength to get up off the floor.

"His family live in London so had no one close by checking up on him.

"He remembered we were coming so he managed to drag himself across the floor to the hallway to unlock the door which took him about two hours.

"The paramedics said to me that if he hadn't been heard or found when he was the chances are that he may not have survived."

The gentleman was fully checked over by the ambulance crew and, as he didn't want to attend hospital, they were satisfied that he was okay for him to stay at home.

Simon continued with his deliveries, but called back after his shift ended to see the if the customer was okay and to give him a new kettle which was donated by the store.

He said: "He was shocked and speechless when I came back with the kettle, he was so grateful.

"No day is the same when you are out in the van.

"You don't know what you are going to come across.

"I didn't expect this when I set out that day. I'm just glad that I found him."

Greg Parker, online section leader, who nominated Simon for an Asda service superstar award, said his colleagues were proud of him.

He said: "Simon is a really good guy and is always looking out for his customers.