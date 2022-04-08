Stafford's historic Sandonia cinema frontage could be moved brick by brick

The Sandonia, Sandon Road

Heritage organisations from across the country campaigned to save the 1920 landmark and an application to bulldoze the building has now been withdrawn.

Sandon Road residents have complained the disused cinema is "an eyesore" and owner David Parker wants redevelop the land as a catalyst for regeneration with family homes.

Stoke cinema owner Andy Jones announced plans to salvage the frontage and rebuild it elsewhere saving it for future generations.

Doxey resident and heritage campaigner Neil Thomas said: "Many people will be delighted that the conservation and planning officers of Stafford Borough Council have stood firm against this unimaginative plan to flatten the Sandonia completely and that the planning application to do this has been withdrawn.

Mr Thomas, who was born in Foregate in 1960, added: "Nobody disputes that this part of Stafford’s shoe-making quarter desperately needs regeneration because it looks like a bomb site. That is very sad because the whole Foregate area has so much potential to be put to good use, as other recent redevelopments have shown."

SAVE Britain’s Heritage, the Cinema Theatre Trust, the Twentieth Century Society and local experts have all praised the borough council’s stance, which has yet to be formally approved by its planning committee.

Stoke-on-Trent Cinema enthusiast Andy Jones has enlisted the help of Cinema Theatre Trust to move the building.

He said: “I have built a cinema in my own back garden using materials salvaged from the 1970s ABC cinema in Hanley and around the country,” said the 43-year-old bus driver from Blurton.

“The Sandonia is just off the 101 bus route between Stafford and Stoke, which I drive regularly, so I knew it had a wonderful ceramic frontage and the owner was prepared to let me do it at my own expense.

"I won a £5,000 grant from the Cinema Theatre Trust so funding is available and I am sure more can be found.”

Mr Jones already has part of the Sandonia frontage in his home for safekeeping, with the permission of the owner.

Stafford MP Theo Clarke wants the regeneration of the Foregate area and backed Stafford Council conservation officers.

Theo Clarke MP says: “I am glad Stafford’s conservation and planning officers are recommending the demolition of the Sandonia to be refused permission when it goes to the planning committee.

“I hope the developer will see the advantages of working with those who wish to preserve this part of Stafford’s heritage as part of its future prosperity too.”

Developer David Parker has spoken to the Express and Star about his desire to regenerate the area using the land around the Sandonia.

He said: "People who live near the Sandonia think its an eyesore and a lot of the campaigners are not even from Stafford.