Plans for Stafford's Shire Hall will boost town, say chiefs

Stafford's Shire Hall

The 18th century town centre building will open its doors as a business hub in the summer, having been mostly closed to the public for the last five years.

The £2 million project is said to be "continuing at pace" as the building is fitted out, ready for 21 businesses to occupy the units at the back of the building.

Council chiefs say the move once completed – alongside wider regeneration projects – will "undoubtedly make Stafford an attractive place to work and live."

And they have urged small and start-up businesses who are looking for town centre office space to come forward and find out more about the enterprise centre.

Councillor Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member for economy at Staffordshire County Council, said: "The fit-out of the business centre is progressing well ready for opening in the summer. Interested businesses can now get in touch with the centre management team to find our more and book a viewing. I’m sure they’ll be impressed with the facilities, the setting of the building and its location.

"The Shire Hall is an iconic landmark in the heart of Stafford town centre and we’re pleased to have brought it back into productive use for the community.

“Much consideration has gone into the planning of the hall’s future use and our evidence and research has shown there is a need for provision in the town for small businesses. The business centre is in the former library area to the rear of the building and includes all the facilities our target businesses will need. It follows the model of our other enterprise centres with flexible tenancies and a support team on site.

"A thriving enterprise hub in the Shire Hall will benefit the wider town centre economy and recent investment and planned regeneration undoubtedly make Stafford an attractive place to work and live."

The centre, in Stafford's Market Square, will offer office space, reception facilities, meeting areas, networking opportunities and business advice and support. The units will range from 97 sq ft to 323 sq ft and there will be flexible working options including hot desking and the option to rent a PO Box.

The centre management will be based in the building and there will also be out-of-hours security patrols. It offers an ideal town centre location, close to amenities like the railway station. And Shire Hall’s management team is particularly keen to attract digital companies and those who work in the sector of professional services.

A total of £1.6million was allocated to the project from the national Getting Building Fund through the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership. Both the county council and Stafford Borough Council have also invested in the centre.

Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership chairman Alun Rogers said: “The former library space in the Shire Hall provides an ideal space for small businesses and support the town centre economy, particularly as it recovers from the pandemic period. It is a priority to the LEP to support small businesses and ensure they can operate in the right environment to enable them to thrive.

“The Getting Building Fund is aimed at projects which are ready to go and can make a difference as soon as possible. Transforming the vacant space at the Shire Hall in to an entrepreneurial and collaboration hub is ideal and we look forward to working with our partners to bring it to life.”

Frances Beatty, cabinet member for economic development and planning at Stafford Borough Council, added: “We’re pleased to see the renovation of the Shire Hall progressing well and ready for the summer opening.