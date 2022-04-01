Prime Minister hails 'fantastic' work to reopen Stafford's Shire Hall as business hub

An artists impression of the new enterprise hub

The 18th century town centre building is set to open its doors as a business hub in the coming months, having been mostly closed to the public for the last five years.

Following the completion of a £2 million scheme, the old library at the back of the building will host office space, reception facilities and meeting areas for up to 20 businesses.

The plans were discussed during Prime Minister's Questions, which saw Stafford MP Theo Clarke press Mr Johnson for more cash for the town.

Ms Clarke, who has campaigned to reopen Shire Hall since she was first elected in 2019, told the PM she was "delighted" that it was finally set to reopen this summer.

She added: "Can I thank the Government for providing £1.6 million in funding to create a hub for small businesses in Shire Hall, but can I also ask [the Prime Minister] to help regenerate the rest of Stafford town centre and our high streets to help level up the West Midlands and support our local businesses?"

Mr Johnson hailed the "fantastic" work to reopen the hall and noted that the borough had been awarded more than £14 million through the Future High Streets fund.

Shire Hall initially closed in the summer of 2017. Since then it has opened to the public for occasional events and exhibitions, and has also served as a nightingale court.

Council chiefs have said the reopening of Shire Hall was a key element in helping the town bounce back after the pandemic.

Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills on Staffordshire County Council, said: "We’re delighted that the iconic Shire Hall will reopen in early summer as a business centre and enterprise hub.