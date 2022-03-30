Former Stafford prisoner of war to share special jubilee tea with mayor

Kurt Gasch

Kurt Gasch is one of a handful of residents born in the same year as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll to have already accepted an invitation to attend the event in May.

Stafford Borough Council is looking for nonagenarians to join the mayor for an afternoon tea, with music and memories, to celebrate the 70 years the Queen has been on the throne.

The only requirements are that the person is a resident of the borough and was born in 1926.

The ‘royal’ tea will take place at 3pm on Sunday, May 29, in the Fitzherbert Suite of Stafford Rugby Club in Blackberry Lane.

Anyone who has a relative or friend living in the borough who was born in 1926, and they would like to attend the tea party, can get in touch with the council at jubilee@staffordbc.gov.uk

Mr Gasch, who was originally from the German village of Forst, was shot and captured fighting allied forces in the Second World War Battle of the Bulge and became a prisoner of war in Stafford - which has been his home for more than 75 years.

He was eventually sent to work on Hodgkins Farm in the village of Bradley, just outside Stafford, where he met his late wife, Violet.

Mr Gasch, who has three children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, later became the warden at St Mary’s Church in the village.

His daughter, Valerie D’Arcy, said: “When I told him about the celebration for the platinum jubilee he was so pleased and it really cheered him up.”

Councillor Patrick Farrington, leader of the council, said: “There will be so many incredible stories and memories, just like Kurt’s, from people who have lived their lives during the same period as our wonderful monarch and I am looking forward to hearing them all.

“And what a fantastic way to mark Her Majesty’s amazing 70 years on the throne by inviting our very own borough residents who were born in 1926 to celebrate together with tea, cake, music and memories.

“Please contact us as soon as possible if you have a friend or relative who would like to be our guests in this special afternoon tea.”

The mayoral ‘tea party’ is one of a number of initiatives to mark the jubilee. A four-day event over the long bank holiday weekend in early June is also taking place in Victoria Park.

The collaboration between the operators of the park’s Alberts Café and the borough council will see a beacon lit on June 2, with live music, food and other entertainment across the weekend.