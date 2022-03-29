Stafford restaurant holding recruitment day ahead of busy summer season

The Post House Bar & Grill

The Post House Bar & Grill, in Stafford, is holding a recruitment open day on Sunday, April 10, from 12-4pm as it looks to fill a number of roles within the restaurant.

The restaurant, in Greengate Street, is looking to fill roles including bartenders, front of house staff and chefs of all levels.

Managing director Rob Piolunowicz said: “We are keen to expand our team particularly as summer is on the way and we expect to be busy as people get out and about.

"We are looking for hardworking, enthusiastic and motivated people join the team and really hope to see lots of people at the recruitment day. It’s a fun and friendly place to work and we are happy to take on new faces with or without experience so pop down and check The Post House out.”