Memories still strong for Dennis Taylor as he and Steve Davis relive 1985 snooker final

Dennis Taylor said he was still asked about the 1985 World Snooker Championship final 37 years later

Dennis Taylor still remembers the moment he won the Black Ball final, the 1985 Snooker World Championship final against reigning champion Steve Davis, potting the final black ball of the final frame.

The 73-year-old Ulsterman said he achieved his life ambition when he won that match and spoke of people still remembering it 37 years later.

He said: "There's been some great matches and great finals, but this is the one that everybody remembers and has a story to tell, and you think that 18 million people were watching this match, so it's something that has stuck in everyone's memory.

"With social media, you can tune in and see it and the thing is that we didn't think we'd be talking about it six months later, never mind 37 years later.

"At the time, we were both shaking as it was down to the last ball after 17 days of the tournament and it was unique to have been so far behind, then come back against the best in the world at that time."

Both Dennis and Steve Davis have spoken at length about the final over the years and will bring the stories of that day to a special evening of snooker and stories tonight at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre.

Hosted by snooker legend and commentator John Virgo, the evening will see Steve and Dennis play a few frames of snooker before recreating the final frame, going through each shot, before ending the evening with a Question and Answer session.

With audience members being invited up to try trick shots and John Virgo showing off his many snooker impersonations, Dennis said there would be a lot of laughs throughout the evening.

He said: "Steve and I do a lot of dinners and events together and we have a lot of fun with this, with Steve able to take the mick out of himself as well as being serious.

"Once we've played some frames, we'll set up the black ball and start chatting about where it went and how it ended, before sitting down to answer some questions.

"Steve is very funny, sets himself up as straight-laced, and we work very well together because I'm the total opposite to the way he puts things over and we have a lot of fun with the audience in the show."

Dennis said he had finally retired from the sport after 10 years playing on the seniors circuit, but still kept the items from his playing career, including his iconic upturned glasses.

He said: "People called them a gimmick at the time, but I'd never have been world champion without them and I will always thank commentator and spectacle-maker Jack Karnehm for creating them for me.

"I still have them and know that they helped me become world champion and I love wearing them as part of the events we do.

"It's always great to make an audience laugh and you get a great audience in areas such as the West Midlands, so I hope everyone goes home with a smile on their face after the event in Stafford."