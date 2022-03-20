Thousands pound the pavements as Stafford Half Marathon returns

Michaella Gibbons, Nikki Russell and Gemma Sturgess get ready to run for Cleo

The Stafford Half Marathon saw more than 3,000 runners take in a 13.1-mile route around the town centre, starting and finishing at Market Square, with many more lining the route to cheer on friends and family.

It was the first time since 2020 the event had run on its original March date, having taken place in September 2021 due to restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic and marked the 39th running of the race around the town centre.

Events staff Amanda Thorley and Karen Missen prepare to hand out post-race bananas to those in need

Runners taking part in both the Half Marathon and the one-mile family fun run came from all Staffordshire and further afield, with serious club runners rubbing shoulders with those taking on the challenge for charity.

Michaella Gibbons from Penkridge was taking part in the event with her friends Gemma Sturgess and Nikki Russell for "Running for Cleo", a chairty to help her daughter, who has lissencephaly, also known as smooth brain.

Ian Cawley dressed as spiderman for the event

The 31-year-old said: "She'll be two in May and was diagnosed with this rare brain condition when she was six-months-old, which means it is terminal and life-limiting and affects her quality of life and everything she needs.

"That's why we're running today and as I say to people, if you can get through day-to-day life the way she does, then any pain I have today is minuscule compared to what she goes through.

There was support from Ukraine throughout the race

"We've been training since January for this and we're just buzzing, not feeling nervous at all and everyone has been really kind, giving us lots of donations and messages of support."

There were colourful costumes on display alongside the many running vests, with Iron Man, Superman and Power Rangers among those to tackle the course.

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 20/03/22.Stafford Half Marathon in Stafford town centre..Izzy Dutton, Natalie Wrench and Steph Wood and their golden tickets!.

The first person across the line was men's race winner Cole Gibbens, from Kent, while Rebecca Harrison, from the City of Stoke Athletics Club, won the women's race.

Other clubs competing included 20 members of Aldridge Running Club, with team member Adam Smith saying the group were feeling good about the run ahead.

Neil Caswell, Dave Walker, Dec Martin and Callum McGarrie from the Chase Harriers call on superhero powers to get them to the end of the race

The 34-year-old said: "We've put in a good block of training and we're ready for it and it will be fun as everyone has put the work in and we're going to have a good day.

"It was harder to do this last year, with the staggered starts and not much crowd, but we've got the mass start and crowds now and it's great to be back."

Aldridge Running Club get ready to run. Adam Smith (back row, second from right) said the group were well-trained and excited

Emma Jones from Stourbridge said she was looking forward to getting started.

The 44-year-old said: "I'm quite excited about today and with the sun coming out, it's going to be a great day.