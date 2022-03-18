Notification Settings

Stafford Half Marathon: Full list of road closures as 3,000 runners take to the streets

By Lauren HillStaffordPublished: Comments

Runners are getting ready for Stafford's Half Marathon this Sunday.

The Stafford Half Marathon is back this weekend

Every year, 3,000 people come together to challenge themselves in a 13.1-mile run around the county town, starting and finishing in the town centre.

Spectators offer encouragement around the course and as the runners cross the finish line.

Entries are now closed for the half marathon, but anyone is welcome to join the Stafford Fun Run taking place on the same day.

The Fun Run is approximately one mile on closed roads in the town centre, and is free to children attending Stafford Borough schools and colleges.

There will be road closures on the day between 6am and 1.30pm .Freedom Leisure's website advises drivers to plan their travel before the day, and all delivery drivers are asked to have left the town centre before 6am on Sunday to avoid disruption.

The following roads will be closed for the race:

  • Bridge Street

  • Gaolgate Street

  • Market Street

  • Market Square

  • Greengate Street (Market Square to South Walls)

  • South Walls (Greengate Street to Junction of Greengate Street Service Road)

  • Eastgate Street (Cope Street to Malt Mill Lane)

  • Malt Mill Lane

  • North Walls/Salter Street Service Road

  • Salter Street (part to exit of Vine Hotel Car Park)

  • St Martin’s Place

  • Martin Street

  • Greengate Street Service Road

  • Tipping Street

  • Stafford Street

  • Crabbery Street (Except for St John Ambulance)

  • Chapel Street

  • Princes Street

  • Mill Street junction of Greengate Street - Mill Street to have one way reversed

  • Mill Bank to junction of Water Street

  • Cycle route from Izaak Walton Street to Doxey Road.

Earl Street (part closed, from Broad Street junction to St Mary’s Mews access) closed from 7.00am – 11am for the start of the race.

The following town centre roads will also be closed between 9.00am and 10.30am for the start of the race:

  • Broad Street to junction of Broad Eye

Mount Street; Water Street and Church Lane will have limited access (if it is possible to do so, after the race has started at 10am the additional security measures will be removed and the access to Mount Street car park will be restored; stewards will control this).

Further road closures will be in place on the Half Marathon route at various times between 9.15am and 1.00pm, alternative routes will be in place where possible. Check Freedom Leisure for more information.

