More than £2,000 raised for Ukraine appeal at Stafford event

By Lisa O'Brien

More than £2,000 was raised when people gathered for a minute's silence in Stafford to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

A minute's silence was held in Stafford to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine

More than 100 people gathered in the Market Square on Saturday and volunteers were on hand to collect donations on behalf of The British Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

Food, clothing and other items were also generously handed over to support Ukrainian refugees and will be sorted at The White Eagle Club in Stafford before they are driven to Poland.

The event on Saturday was organised by Stafford Borough councillors Jonathan Price and Marnie Phillips.

Councillors Jonathan Price and Marnie Phillips

Around £2,400 was raised via bucket collections.

Councillor Phillips said: “There was such a heartfelt need from Staffordians that myself and fellow Councillor Jonathan Price felt the need to come together as a community to express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"We would like to thank Pastor John Marshall for saying payers and blessings for the Ukrainian people, a poignant and moving experience.

"We all feel so helpless. The response to the appeal was phenomenal, we were totally overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people and the response far surpassed anything we could have imagined.

"We would like to thank the management at Stafford Market and fellow Councillors, ex MP Jeremy Lefroy and friends who came to help.

"The whole day was incredibly emotional, thank you to everyone. The appeal continues at The White Eagle Club, where volunteers have worked tirelessly over the last couple of weeks, with several vans already sent overland via the Euro tunnel and Germany with emergency supplies. Truly an amazing effort by all involved."

Items can still be donated to The White Eagle Club, including baby food, bottles, wipes, dummies, nappies, disposable bibs and other supplies.

New baby clothes up to 12 months are also needed, along with dried food, medical supplies, disposable masks, toiletries, plastic cups, flasks and disposable plates, gloves, hats, scarves and underwear.

The White Eagle Club is open for donations Monday to Saturday from 9am until 9pm.

By Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

