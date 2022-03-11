Minute's silence to be held in Stafford to honour those killed in Ukraine

Stafford's Market Square

Volunteers will also be collecting donations on behalf of The British Red Cross Ukraine appeal throughout the morning and afternoon.

A marquee will be erected to allow for donations of goods which will be sent to the Ukrainian refugees on behalf of The White Eagle Polish Club from the shoppers in town.

People can bring along baby food, dried food, medical and first aid supplies, disposable masks, toiletries, plastic cups, underwear and torches.

There will also be a minute's silence in the square at noon.

Pastor John Marshall, from Love Stafford, will be saying a prayer and words of solidarity to unite the public.