Stafford's Shire Hall lit up in show of solidarity for Ukraine

The Shire Hall building in Stafford was lit up in blue and yellow as a mark of support for Ukraine

Stafford Borough Council leader, Patrick Farrington, asked for the Grade ll* listed Shire Hall building in the town’s Market Square to be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag throughout the coming weeks.

The council leader, who has visited the capital Kyiv, has also written to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, to express the borough community’s ‘wholehearted’ support for the country.

The ambassador received a standing ovation from MPs in the House of Commons recently.

Councillor Farrington said: “To see the human tragedy being created on this beautiful country by Russian aggression is heart-breaking and I want to convey our sympathies and support to the Ukrainians.

“I have also asked the ambassador to let us know if there are other ways the Stafford Borough community can help him and his country.”

He said: “I visited Kyiv as a student while studying the Russian language and had the pleasure of seeing in person St Andrew’s Church and the Great Lavra Belltower along with the wonderful views of the River Dneiper.

“I am deeply saddened and troubled about the events we are witnessing on the country and its people.”

The council leader also asked for the borough council website homepage to display the Ukrainian flag as a show of solidarity.