Former student halls could accommodate asylum seekers providing hundreds of beds

Stafford Court Beaconside Stafford. From Google

The Stafford Court buildings at Beaconside are being considered for temporary accommodation by Serco, which manages asylum accommodation on behalf of the Home Office.

Stafford Court was sold off by Staffordshire University in 2014 and most of the accommodation has remained vacant since, a consultation website stated.

If a planning application for the change of use is approved by Stafford Borough Council, up to 482 beds would be provided at the Weston Road facility.

There would be 160 initial accommodation beds, providing urgent short term places for asylum seekers needing somewhere to stay before their support applications can be assessed. A further 322 places would provide “dispersed accommodation” for a longer term while applicants wait for their asylum claim to be fully determined, which could range from months to years.

The website said: “As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increasing demand for accommodation facilities for asylum seekers. National lockdowns meant that no asylum seekers left the Asylum Accommodation and Support Services Contracts system, although many continued to enter it.

“This resulted in thousands of people being accommodated in hotels across the UK and an increased demand for a longer-term solution. There are 95 local authorities throughout the UK that have entered voluntary agreements with the Home Office, accepting the dispersal of asylum seekers.

“By population, Stafford Borough Council is the fifth largest of 20 local authorities within the West Midlands which does not facilitate the accommodation of asylum seekers. Serco does not currently accommodate any asylum seekers in Stafford.

“The existing building configuration at Stafford Court is ideal to host this type of facility. The building offers self-contained clusters providing flexibility and the ability to offer protection to occupants with no external alterations to the building necessary.

“The existing car parking provision provides ample secure parking space for transport, staff and visitors and under the terms of any lease granted, Serco would have exclusive use of 30 car parking spaces adjacent to Stafford Court.

“Once operational, a shuttle service would be provided for people staying at the accommodation to allow journeys to and from appointments and nearby urban centres.”

The application is due to be submitted to the council in the coming weeks and if it is passed, the accommodation could open by the end of this year.