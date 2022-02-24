Notification Settings

Firefighters tackle blaze in Stafford garage

By Thomas ParkesStaffordPublished:

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a garage in Stafford after reports were made of smoke billowing from the building.

Valley Drive in Stafford. Photo: Google
Crews descended on Valley Drive at around 1am on Thursday and located a fire in the garage area of a business.

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire later deemed accidental as a result of an electrical fault.

Teams from Eccleshall, Rising Brook, Stafford and Stone attended to tackle the blaze. Crews left the scene at around 4.50am.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Police were called to Valley Drive, Stafford, at around 12.50am (on Thursday) following reports of a fire.

"Officers attended as did Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. On arrival, officers and crews located a fire in the garage area of a business premises.

"The fire was extinguished by fire crews. The incident was left in the care of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

