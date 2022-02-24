Firefighters tackle blaze in Stafford garage

Valley Drive in Stafford. Photo: Google

Crews descended on Valley Drive at around 1am on Thursday and located a fire in the garage area of a business.

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire later deemed accidental as a result of an electrical fault.

Teams from Eccleshall, Rising Brook, Stafford and Stone attended to tackle the blaze. Crews left the scene at around 4.50am.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Police were called to Valley Drive, Stafford, at around 12.50am (on Thursday) following reports of a fire.

"Officers attended as did Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. On arrival, officers and crews located a fire in the garage area of a business premises.