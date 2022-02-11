A34 road scheme to create roundabout leading to 750-job development in Stafford set to start

Councillor Philip White at the development

Commercial property developer Stoford is building a 670,000sq ft storage and distribution centre at Stafford North Business Park, off the A34.

It is being carried out on behalf of the Pets at Home with the new development expected to employ over 750 people when it opens later this year.

Stoford is funding the construction of the new roundabout on the A34, north of Redhill, to provide access to the development and boost traffic flow.

The scheme will take 18 months to complete and starts on Sunday as chiefs said traffic flow in both directions will be maintained for most of the works.

But they said some overnight closures will be necessary, with the first being on Sunday in both directions between Yarley Lane and the roundabout from 8pm until 6am.

The second will be on the same stretch of road on February 28 with access to properties maintained. Further overnight closures will be posted closer to the time, chiefs say.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: "This is a significant business development which will bring hundreds of jobs to Staffordshire. It is in a prime location with excellent connectivity on the A34 and close to the M6 J14.

"This will be a major road project but vital in providing adequate access to the development and maintaining good traffic flow to traffic on the A34.

"We understand that this follows on quickly from the junction scheme south of this site for the new housing development and would again thank people for their patience while work is carried out.

"The company is keen to move forward with the scheme as soon as possible so it can be operational at the earliest opportunity."

Throughout the scheme traffic management will be in place and include a lowered temporary speed limit. Whitgreave Lane will be closed at its junction with the A34 from March 24 for seven months – a reduction of seven months on the original scheme plans.

From October this year, until the end of May 2023, the lane will reopen with left in/left out restrictions using the A34 northbound lanes only. Lane closures will be necessary and a contraflow system put in place for approximately 12 months.

Bus stops at Redhill Farm and Whitgreave Lane will not be operational during the scheme, though pedestrian access along the A34 will be maintained throughout.