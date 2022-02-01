Stafford set to showcase world credentials

Organisers of a popular event aiming to showcase Stafford's position on the world stage are asking businesses and organisations for their help.

They are being asked to display their global credentials at the Stafford in the World event in Victoria Park which will this year from part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

It will be the fifth year the event has been held although it has been shelved for the last two because of the covid pandemic.

And organisers are asking charities, businesses and community organisations to get in contact to be a part of the day.

The event is expected to include singing and dancing performances with a host of stalls aimed at celebrating the huge variety of links the town has with many different parts of the globe.

More than 25 organisations attended in 2019 including the Staffordshire Pirang Partnership, Chernobyl Children’s Project, Soroptimist International and the University of Wolverhampton.