Latest council tax increase on the cards for Stafford Borough residents

A 1.9 per cent increase is being considered by the borough council’s cabinet on Thursday.

If the plans are passed at a later full council meeting it would mean Band D households would pay £165.38 to the borough council in 2022/23.

A cabinet report said: “Such an increase amounts to £3.08 on a Band D property, or less than 6p per week.

“The total council tax for the borough will reflect the spending decision made by the county council, the Office of the Police (Fire) and Crime Commissioner. In addition, in certain areas, parish council precepts are also added to the overall bill.”

The proposed increase follows a 1.9 per cent borough council tax rise brought in last year, which saw bills go up by around 6p a week. The £163.30 bill for Band D households in 2021/22 is equivalent to around £3.12 a week and pays for services including bin collections and public parks.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has continued to affect council finances during the past year.

The cabinet report said: “The council has previously received Government financial support to address the additional cost pressures borne by the council in responding to the pandemic. However, the council has been required to meet a significant proportion of the loss of income from sales, fees and charges.