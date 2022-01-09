Police launch appeal for help locating missing man

Stafford Borough Police have issued the request for help with finding Thomas Ferneyhough.
The 37-year-old from Stafford has been reported by the force as missing and are looking for public help with locating him.
Mr Ferneyhough is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall with a thin build, short black hair and a beard.
A spokesman for Stafford Borough Police said: "Have you seen missing man Thomas Ferneyhough, 37, from Stafford?
"If you've seen him or know where he could be, send a direct message on Twitter to @StaffsPolice or call 101."