Care home and affordable housing plan approved for old council site

The Flash Ley Resource Centre in Stafford. Photo: Google

The former Flash Ley Resource Centre was sold off by Staffordshire County Council in 2019 and was later demolished. The Hawksmoor Road site has since been used as a car park.

Plans for a care home, assisted living apartments and 17 affordable homes were submitted by Seddon Homes last year. And Stafford Borough Council has now given the green light to the proposals.

A planning officers’ report said: “The development would provide additional affordable housing and care provision within a sustainable location. The proposal would utilise a brownfield site and, on balance, is considered to be acceptable with regards to layout and design.”

Wrekin Housing Group is working in partnership with Seddon Developments to deliver the 17 affordable homes for rent and rent to buy at the site.

A planning statement submitted to the borough council as part of the application said: “The proposed scheme will contribute significantly towards meeting the identified housing need for the area through the direct provision of 13 three bed houses and four two bed houses, being a mix of affordable rent and Rent to Buy, with the Rent to Buy homes being let to people in employment who wish in time to purchase their home.

“The care element of the development will be split into two types of accommodation: (a) specialist residential care home providing six beds (and) four bed supported living apartment blocks.

“The specialist residential care element of the proposal seeks to provide registered residential accommodation for adults with learning disabilities and complex needs requiring varying degrees of nursing and care. The aim is to move people successfully to their own accommodation over time with individualised support.