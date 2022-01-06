Cat belonging to Halfords worker chooses store as safe haven after being hit by car

**HALFORDS** Cat Chipper recovering at home in Stafford. Halfords Head Office colleague Tina Howes’s cat (named Chipper) was sadly hit by a car whilst out and about. The cat sustained injuries to its pelvis and needed medical care. It limped its way half a mile to the Halfords Grayfrairs Stafford store, where it sought out care from the in-store staff. The staff looked after Chipper, who has since had his operation and is recovering well.

The cat, called Chipper, had been hit by a car near his home in Stafford and despite suffering a broken pelvis, limped half a mile to get help.

Lex Redgate and Eleanor Dodd who work at the Halfords Stafford branch looked after him in-store, wrapping him in a blanket and keeping him safe in a makeshift crate.

He was then taken to the nearest vet, where his microchip was scanned and it was discovered that he belonged to Tina Howes, who works in the Halfords Customer Services team.

Tina said: "Chipper is an adventurous cat who loves to be outside so it was of course devastating to hear that he’d been injured whilst out exploring.

"I work from home, so I can only assume that Chipper must have recognised the Halfords logo and knew that it was a safe place for him to go when he needed help.

"I can’t thank the staff at Halfords Stafford enough for looking after him during his time of need."

Chipper was looked after at the Halfords store in Stafford

Chipper underwent successful surgery and is now at home with Tina where he is resting and is likely to make a full recovery.

Lex Redgate, Specialist at Halfords Stafford said: "It was a shock to see poor Chipper limp into the store last week, and we could immediately tell that something was wrong by the way he was dragging his lower body as he walked.

"We made sure to keep him warm and comfortable before bringing him to the local vet to receive medical attention.

"It was such a surprise to find out he belonged to another member of the Halfords family.