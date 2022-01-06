60 LED TVs stolen from lorry parked at M6 service station

The TVs were stolen from a lorry on the M6 Services at Stafford. Photo: Google Street Map

Staffordshire Police were called at 5.40am on Thursday to the M6 services in Stafford.

A lorry driver reported that he had woken up in his cab and when conducting his morning checks, had found the back of his lorry had been accessed and containers opened, with about 60 LED TVs stolen from the lorry.

Earlier the same morning, at 2.25am, officer had already been called to the same location where four lorry trailers had sustained damage after their curtains had been slashed, although nothing was reported stolen.

A few hours earlier, at 11.30pm on Wednesday, officers had also been called to the Hilton Park Services on the M6 northbound.

A driver, who was in his cabin, reported hearing noises in the back of his lorry, and found two male offenders dressed in dark clothing attempting to steal a number of Bush TV sets through a slashed hole in the lorry’s curtain.

The offenders fled empty-handed after being disturbed by the driver.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the areas at the time of the thefts and attempted thefts and urge anyone with information to get in touch.

Giles Parsons, chief inspector at Staffordshire Police, said: "Working closely with CMPG, we carry out regular patrols of our service areas across Staffordshire.

"Should anyone witness any suspicious activity we encourage them to report it to us."

Anyone with any information should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 074 of 6 January.