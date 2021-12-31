Notification Settings

Police appeal after fire at flat in Stafford

By Thomas Parkes

A police appeal has been made after a flat was left with significant fire and smoke damage after a blaze in Stafford.

The fire happened at a flat on Dewsbury Crescent in Stafford. Photo: Google
Emergency services rushed to the scene at Dorman House, on Dewsbury Crescent, at around 3.45am on Thursday.

Nobody was injured but the property sustained significant damage, with police now launching an appeal for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Pete Brazendale, of Staffordshire Police's CID, said: "We would like to reassure residents that this would appear to be an isolated incident and the investigation into what happened is on-going.

"If anyone can assist us with any information as to how the fire started, please do get in touch with us."

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 092 of December 30.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.









