Stafford panto star 'lucky to be alive' after Christmas Day crash

Keith Jack's car after the crash. Credit: Keith Jack Official Instagram.

Keith Jack, who is starring in The Gatehouse's production of Snow White, skidded on black ice at 1am on December 25 and crashed through a fence into a tree.

The musical theatre star, who took part in the BBC's Any Dream Will Do, had driven four hours to Scotland from Stafford to spend time with his family for Christmas and was only 10 minutes away from his father's house when he crashed.

Keith said: "I started spinning on black ice. It was dark and cold and crazy. I don't even know how I survived.

"My dad can't understand how I walked away from it and the rest of the family think it's a miracle too.

Keith Jack

"The whole front end of [the car] caved in. As I was coming to the tree I closed my eyes and thought, I'm going to close my eyes, and I hope I get the chance to open them again.

"The last thing I saw was the tree and then when I opened them again the airbags were all burst, all the lights were flashing and I couldn't hear anything apart from a pinging buzzing noise in my ears like you see in films after a big explosion.

"I got up from my seat and walked out the car and there wasn't a mark on my face.

"Everything in the car was everywhere but I was fine apart from some bruising and stuff where the seatbelt cuts into my sides.

"If you look at the car and look at me you wouldn't understand both. My dad said someone is looking down on me.

Snow White panto at Stafford Gatehouse

"I'm still a wee bit sore when I take a breath but the lovely Maureen Nolan met me after my dad gave me a lift down and made sure I was ok."

But the crash didn't deter him from returning to the stage the next day to play Prince Joseph of Stafford in the Gatehouse's record-breaking pantomime.

The performer said: "It’s been a brilliant show to be part of and I wouldn’t want to miss a minute of it.

"I’ve got a few cuts and bruises and the pain will probably start to hit me when the show ends, because at the minute, I’m able to focus on performing and adrenaline is a great help.

"The support I’ve had from people in Stafford has been brilliant too and I want to thank everyone – the cast have been fantastic and I’m really humbled by how great everyone’s been."

Staff at The Gatehouse have wished Keith a swift recovery and said his performances have continued to draw rave reviews.