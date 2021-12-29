Award-winning architects appointed to lead regeneration of Stafford town centre

CGI of Market Square (as part of Future High Street Fund work)

Xanthe Quayle was selected for the revamp of Market Square after Stafford Borough Council bosses secured £14.3m from Government chiefs.

Further money for the development of the north end of the town centre is coming from the authority alongside Staffordshire County Council.

Work is expected to get under way in the summer with the project part of an overall transformation for the town to support businesses in the area.

It will see new pedestrian routes created around the centre of the town, relocation of the indoor market and efforts to make Market Square the "focal point" for events and activities.

The project is being backed by other private and public sector partners with the Future High Streets Fund money ringfenced for projects within the High Street that will “breathe new life into the north of the town centre.”

And it’s not the only investment coming to the town centre, with work on the iconic Shire Hall to create a new enterprise hub providing workspace for over 20 small businesses currently under way, and there are plans for a £7.1m History Centre off Eastgate Street.

Xanthe Quayle Landscape Architects (XQLA) has an impressive portfolio of major regeneration projects across the country – including town centres, theatres and exhibition centres, and their appointment is welcomed by the councillor responsible for economic development and planning in the borough, Frances Beatty.

Councillor Beatty said: "I am very pleased Xanthe Quayle have been chosen to lead on such an important development for the future of our town. Their CV demonstrates their work is not only innovative but of high quality and we are looking forward to showing how we can breathe new life into the area.

“Growth and prosperity for our borough is a key priority for the council and we have attracted significant investment working closely with our partners – and the financial backing we have received from Government is testament to their confidence in us delivering a town centre for the future.”

She added: “The Market Square will not just see cosmetic improvements – there will be significant infrastructure to ensure it is suitable to increase the range and quality of events that can be staged, therefore increasing footfall to the town and encouraging people to stay longer.”

Announcements on the future projects earmarked for the town centre will be made in 2022 with commercially confidential discussions still taking place.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Philip White said: "Transformation of the Market Square will be pivotal part of Stafford’s town centre regeneration and comes at a time when so many other exciting projects are getting off the ground.

"Just last week we were pleased to announce the beginning of work to create our new enterprise hub at the rear of the Shire Hall – a focal point in the Market Square. Everyone has been looking forward to seeing it return to productive use and bring vibrancy back to the town centre.