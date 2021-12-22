Anglers caught fishing without £30 licences fined hundreds at court

The anglers were found without licences at Carney Pools near Stafford

The men, Jon Hill, 27 of Dunbar Close, Stafford and Sean Hill, 20 of East Holme, Stone, took a fishing day trip to Carney Pools in Bishton, Stafford on May 9 this year.

However the pair were fishing without a licence, which would have cost just £30 for a full year, and were subsequently ordered to pay £619 each at Cannock Magistrates Court.

Following the verdict, Nichola Tomlinson, fisheries enforcement team leader for the Environment Agency, said: "This case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the high penalty will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing without a licence.

"Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

"We inspect rod licences throughout the West Midlands and work 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing.

"Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, benefitting anglers and, for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute."

The penalties included a fine of £440 for fishing without a licence contrary to the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act (1975), costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £44.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence.