KFC to open second branch in Stafford after inspector overturns council decision

Weston Road, Stafford. Photo: Google

Stafford Borough Council rejected the proposals for a new KFC drive through at Beacon Business Park, Weston Road, after concerns were raised about its location near two schools.

Ward councillor Frances Beatty called in the application for consideration by the planning committee “for members to assess whether it is appropriate for a hot food takeaway to be established dead opposite a secondary school – Weston Road Academy – within clear view of the classroom windows and within metres of a primary school – Veritas.

She also questioned “whether approval would be in line with government guidelines on proximity of fast food outlets to schools; whether there is an added danger of children crossing the road to buy fast food (and) whether a health impact assessment should be undertaken to accompany this application.”

Planning officers at the borough council refused permission for the restaurant. They said the benefits of a drive-through restaurant did not justify the loss of protected employment land.

An appeal was lodged against the decision, And on Wednesday (December 8) members of Stafford Borough Council’s planning officer heard that the appeal had been allowed and permission had now been granted for the restaurant.

Councillor Ann Edgeller slammed the inspector’s decision.

She said: “This is right opposite a school. I’m really concerned the inspector has allowed this to go through when we are trying to protect our children and look after them.

“This is going against everything we are doing as far as health and obesity in children are concerned. I feel it is totally unacceptable and we should be complaining.

“Where does health come into this? I just can’t get my head around it. It’s so wrong.”

Councillor Jack Kemp said: “The children are on the other side of the road and it’s now a very dangerous place to cross – that’s the thing that worries me about it.”

The new KFC is expected to create 40-50 new jobs in the area, a supporting letter submitted to the borough council said

The planning inspector’s decision notice said: “The appeal site is directly opposite a secondary school. However, it is clear there is no specific national policy automatically preventing hot food uses close to schools.

“Rather, they can be resisted ‘where justified’ and ‘where evidence demonstrates’. In this case I have no specific evidence put forward to show why the use should be resisted on this ground, and there is no policy basis in the development plan.

”There is no specific evidence to show that safeguarding and anti-social behaviour will cause an unacceptable problem here. The contribution of the development to traffic passing the site is likely to be minimal, and I am aware that a small supermarket and other hot food outlets are on the same side of the road as the proposal.

“Consequently, I am not satisfied that the effect on highway safety would be worse than at present.”

