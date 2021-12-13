Officers celebrating after completing studies

Members of Staffordshire Police celebrate getting their qualifications at the ceremony at the Bet365 stadium in Stoke-on-Trent

The staff from the Policing Education Qualification Programme and Learning and Development teams at Staffordshire Police have graduated following the graduation ceremony on November 26.

The ceremony, held at the bet365 Stadium and Kings Hall in Stoke-on-Trent, celebrated the achievements of those who completed Staffordshire University’s 12-month Postgraduate Certificate Higher Professional Education (PGCHPE) degree.

Six staff from Staffordshire Police, including Emma Holley, Zoe Baker, Paul Sims, Steve Maxfield, Rachel Jordan and Steve Dowle all achieved a level seven qualification in PGCHPE.

The PGCHPE is an advanced postgraduate qualification, taught and assessed at the level of a master degree.

The degree is also designed to encourage participants to critically evaluate their own approach to teaching within their discipline area, supporting student learning and contributing to development.

Having achieved the qualification, it will enable the graduates to support with the development of Policing Education Qualifications Framework (PEQF) programmes from being able to plan learning, develop resources and deliver and facilitate learning.

Rachel Jordan, senior cohort lead for PEQF at Staffordshire Police, said: "Graduating will enable me and my colleagues to further develop/enhance PEQF programmes from knowledge gained during this qualification. In turn, enhancing the student experience and overall policing profession.

"Staff will have the opportunity to further develop academically onto other advanced postgraduate qualifications.

"To be able to celebrate graduation by throwing a cap in front of my parents was a moment I shall never forget.