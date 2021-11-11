Angry callers urged not to abuse council planning staff

Angry callers have been urged not to abuse Stafford Borough Council staff.

The authority is currently facing a backlog of cases after the number of applications it receives surged by around 30 per cent during the pandemic.

A month ago there was a 12-week processing delay for planning applications, councillors heard this week, but this has now been reduced to around nine weeks.

There is also a national shortage of experienced planning officers, meaning the council is relying on agency staff and facing a £61,000 cost increase.

Michelle Smith, economic growth and strategic partnership manager, told a scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday: "People will be cross when they are waiting.

"But instead of one cross person a week you may get two in a day.

"Stop and think, because it is a human on the other end of the phone."

A report to Tuesday’s Economic Development and Planning Scrutiny Committee meeting said: "We are pointing out that our staff should be respected and that shouting at them or being abusive will not give any quicker service.

"We have used the council website to communicate the extent of the delay in validating applications, and update the webpage to reflect the current approximate backlog.

"When applicants and agents contact us directly officers are explaining the challenges we continue to face and this honest communication is welcomed.

"We are also writing to agents to explain the current situation in more detail, tell them how the issue is being addressed and explain how they can assist themselves in ensuring that the applications they submit are complete."

Committee member Councillor Marnie Phillips said she was devastated to read that staff had faced abuse from callers.

She said: "It’s appalling. If it has to be reported in this way it is a problem and it shouldn’t be in this era of being kind to each other.

"We shouldn’t see this being written down at all.

"Please pass on my thanks and regards to staff members."

Councillor Mark Winnington said: "It doesn’t matter who you are, no-one should be rude to our staff or each other.

"It’s as simple as that, it’s how you treat people in society."

Councillor Andrew Harp said: "People seem to have got worse after Covid."

The committee heard that the surge in planning applications included many from individual households seeking home improvements such as extensions or conservatories.

Many residents were submitting applications themselves, rather than using the services of architects or planning agents, and lack of necessary documents or details could hold up the validation process.

The report to the committee said: "The rise in the number of applications received, together with difficulties in dealing with applications through national lockdowns, has created a situation where there is a significant backlog of planning related applications awaiting validation.

"This is together with a significant, approximately 50 per cent, rise in the caseload of applications being handled by case officers.

"The council has struggled to maintain a full complement of case officers, and in common with other councils nationally has advertised posts for which no suitable applicants have applied.

"It has therefore had to employ agency supplied temporary staff to cover for existing vacancies.

"To assist with the backlog of applications awaiting validation, some work previously undertaken by the Validation Officers has for the last year been undertaken by other staff.

"More recently two further additional temporary staff have been taken on, one to register applications and the other trained to validate applications for house extensions, which currently make up about 50% of the applications received.

"Whilst this has helped bring down the backlog from a peak of almost 12 weeks, we continue to find a very high percentage of the applications submitted are invalid, and many take a significant amount of time for the applicant / agent to submit the necessary information to validate applications.

"It is acknowledged that the additional volume of applications received and the delays in being able to validate and subsequently determine applications causes dissatisfaction with applicants.