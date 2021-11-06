WW2 dancer May celebrates 103rd birthday in style

May Lear will be celebrating her 103rd birthday at Wheaton Aston Court Care Home in Staffordshire. Pictured with front left, Sue Timmins, Laura Davies and staff

May Lear, a resident at Wheaton Aston Court Care Home in Stafford for the past three years, celebrated her special day with her family including her son and daughter, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed her favourite tipple of a glass of gin and tonic and recalled the days when she was part of a troupe of entertainers who travelled the country entertaining the troops.

May loved dancing from an early age and became a performer and then a teacher of ballroom, tap and ballet.

She met her husband, Fred, a butcher in Manchester, while ballroom dancing and they went on to have a son, Andy, now 62-years-old, and daughter, Christine Clifford.

After living most of her life in the Manchester area, May moved to Staffordshire in 2016 to be closer to her daughter who lives in Brewood.

Although now wheelchair-bound, May puts her longevity down to "dancing and my love of dancing".

She also said: "I enjoy the odd glass of gin and tonic and seeing my family has been wonderful."

Her son Andy said: "We were unable to visit during the past year until a few months ago.

"My mother looks back on her years travelling the country with a troupe of entertainers with great fondness.

"She enjoyed travelling around the country and the company of the people she was with and those she met during those years."

May has remained stylish despite her years and opened her presents of jewellery and perfume with joy.

Staff at Wheaton Aston Court Care Home helped celebrate with bunting and balloons.

Laura Davis, the 36-year-old lead activity co-ordinator, said: "May is such a lovely person and quite a character.