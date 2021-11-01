Solar carport approved by councillors in Stafford

A photo submitted as part of the application to Stafford Borough Council for the solar carport at Victoria Road, Stafford

The structure will feature solar panels its roof and cover five existing parking spaces at Stafford Institute Billiards and Snooker Club in Victoria Road.

Planning officers recommended the application for refusal because the carport, earmarked for a car park just metres from Victoria Park and the County War Memorial; was considered inappropriate design for the area.

But committee members went against the recommendation and voted unanimously to approve it at a meeting on Wednesday, highlighting that the car park was also located next to Victoria Park House – a large building described as a “monstrosity”.

Councillor Jill Hood said the structure would help the environment by reducing carbon emissions.

She added: “We are going to see a lot of alien structures – it won’t be pleasing to the eye but it will be essential. I think this is an incredible start to being green and using solar panels to fuel electric cars.”

Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge said: “As cabinet member for leisure I should be opposing this, but I would support it for the reasons Councillor Hood states. I would like to put it forward for acceptance.”

Councillor Jack Kemp said: “In this town we don’t have enough electric points for cars. This application is putting in electric points and that’s the important bit.

“If you are going to talk about an intrusion on the conservation area, what are we doing about the building next door? It should be demolished tomorrow.”

Councillor Marnie Phillips said: “We are sorely lacking in charging points in Stafford, especially fast charging points. When my son came with his charging car we had to map through Britain to find places to charge it so we could get to our destination.

“How can we not support anything like this that is going to help somebody in a green initiative?”

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: “The design is very simple with minimal columns and a roof, the sides will remain open so as not to reduce visibility of the surroundings.

“The proposed structure does not change to existing use of the site and provides a sustainable source of electric fuel generation which in turn promotes the use of more sustainable forms of transport, reducing the carbon emissions within the town centre.”

Ward councillor Tony Pearce called in the application for consideration by the planning committee and spoke in support of it.

He said: “This proposal provides a much needed amenity which would benefit residents in my ward and others in the town. I can see no objection to this. It would be dwarfed by the adjacent building, Victoria House.

“I note that Highways have no objections and the conservation officer does not object in principle, only suggesting requirements for colour.”

A Manor Grove resident who also backed the proposals said: “I believe the proposer has taken all aspects into consideration and designed this in keeping with the current surroundings whilst helping Stafford come forward into the modern age with embracing the issue around electric vehicles and lack of charging points. This is further more supported as the electric charging points are fed from solar so environmentally friendly and not just 100% from the local DNO (distribution network operator).

“I would like to see more of these around our lovely county town – especially where we have two large open car parks. This design could be incorporated with minimal cost into existing spaces.”

Another Manor Grove resident said: “Finally a planning application that will benefit the general public. Parking spaces combined with EV charging – Stafford should be promoting more of these as we currently have very few charging points around the town.