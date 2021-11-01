Councillor granted planning permission to convert barns into house

Councillor Jeremy Pert

The proposal for Bank Farm in Back Lane, Croxton, near Eccleshall, had to be considered by Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee because the applicant is Councillor Jeremy Pert.

The two barns will be connected with a glazed link to form the three-bedroom house and the plans also include a new septic tank, ground source heating systems and new access and parking off the B5026.

Planning officers had recommended the application for approval. And committee members unanimously passed the plans at a meeting on Friday.

Councillor Marnie Phillips said: "These are buildings in dire need of renovation and it will only enhance the area.”