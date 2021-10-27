Man jailed for six years and eight months over burglaries in Stafford and the West Midlands

By Thomas ParkesStaffordPublished:

A man has been jailed for six years and eight months after pleading guilty to burglaries across Stafford and the West Midlands.

Bradley Moraghan, of Chingford Road in Birmingham, was handed the jail term at Birmingham Crown Court on October 22.

It comes after the 20-year-old was convicted of five burglaries, with four of them taking place in Stafford on June 27 this year.

The offences saw him involved in burglaries in which he stole a silver Audi, motor vehicle keys, mobile phones and a purse. He was given a 14-month imprisonment for these offences.

Moraghan was also given a five-and-a-half-year sentence for an aggravated burglary that took place in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on July 20.

DC Grant Dixon, from Staffordshire Police, said: "Moraghan’s offences were plentiful and each one had a profound impact on those targeted. We’re really pleased with the sentence handed to him by the courts.

"We hope it acts as a deterrent for anyone wishing to commit similar crimes in our county."

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Birmingham
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News