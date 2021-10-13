Code allows taxi passengers in Stafford a say on their journey

Promoting QR codes in taxis, (left) councillor Jonathan Price, and (right) chairman Stafford Taxi Association Colin Jones, at Stafford..

The move will make it easer for customers to have their say – and allow them to report any incidents which take place.

And a new web-page with links and guidance is also being created to make it easier for people in the borough of Stafford, with the changes coming after a consultation was carried out with drivers.

It involved members of the local Hackney Carriage and private hire trade, Stafford and District Access Group, the police, fire service and the county council.

Councillor Jonathan Price, cabinet member for environment, told a council meeting the sticker would be mandatory for drivers in the borough.

Councillor Price told the meeting: "A compliment/comment/complaint sticker has been devised to be placed and displayed on the rear, side windows of each licensed vehicle, which will be issued to all drivers for display and will be made mandatory. This contains a QR code which directly puts a customer through to the appropriate form for reporting purposes.

"Operators must also create a suitable complaints procedure through which they will record and subsequently investigate all complaints made in relation to any driver or vehicle which is operated by them. The complaints procedure must also record the outcome of any investigation."