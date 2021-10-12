Demolition of former court underway in Stafford

Work is under way to tear down Stafford's former magistrates' court to make way for a temporary county council car park

Staffordshire County Council bought the South Walls site from Homes England for redevelopment as part of the Eastgate Regeneration Scheme.

The court closed in 2017 – and before the site is fully redeveloped, it will be cleared to create a temporary car park for council staff and members.

It will have space for 60 cars as well as motorcycle parking and cycle stands in the interim, whilst discussions continue over the future of the site.

A report to planners at Stafford Borough Council, which backed the move in August this year, said the completion of the surface car park would be finished by January next year.

It added: "The buildings are of mid-20th century brick construction and are not considered to be of any special historic significance

"They are not considered suitable for refurbishment or redevelopment and as both have considerable holding costs attached to retaining them. Early demolition is of benefit to the applicant.

"The ultimate redevelopment of the cleared site has not been determined, however in the interim it is proposed that the site would be utilised for parking provision for key workers and members of Staffordshire County Council. Access would remain restricted by the existing car park barrier."

The Eastgate regeneration programme also includes the county council-owned Wedgwood and St Chad’s buildings, which could be developed for a potential mix of residential, commercial or hospitality use.